Positives for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) as stock loss in recent trading

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is -41.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -1.03% and -27.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.25 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -74.51% off its SMA200. VISL registered -95.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3080.

The stock witnessed a -26.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.38%, and is -7.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.57% over the week and 18.30% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $7.20M and $31.40M in sales. and $31.40M in sales Profit margin for the company is -46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.00% and -98.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.30%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL), with 37.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 7.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.15M, and float is at 48.15M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 7.95% of the Float.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.