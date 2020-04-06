ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) And DXC Technology Company (DXC) Saying Scary Stuff?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares are -72.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.68% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.81% and -61.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Barclays recommended the PUMP stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on March 19, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PUMP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.15. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 61.84.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -31.20% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.54, down -36.10% from $1.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 231,603 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 162,580. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 141,603 and 40,396 in purchases and sales respectively.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), on the other hand, is trading around $11.67 with a market cap of $3.18B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at DXC Technology Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 37,723 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 18.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 252.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DXC Technology Company having a total of 920 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.12 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $717.21 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.