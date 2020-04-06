Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Vs. Discovery Inc. (DISCA): Which Is Riskier?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares are -78.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.26% or -$1.4 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -77.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.62% and -62.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, Susquehanna recommended the SGMS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 81.31.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -550.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, up 3.50% from -$3.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 978,742 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 130,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,769 and 20,544 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mooberry Derik, a EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming at the company, sold 9,921 shares worth $269355.0 at $27.15 per share on Nov 27. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 5,000 SGMS shares valued at $51700.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $10.34 per share. Mooberry Derik (EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming) sold 32,954 shares at $28.19 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $928973.0 while PERELMAN RONALD O, (Director) bought 50,000 shares on Sep 30 for $1.02 million with each share fetching $20.42.

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), on the other hand, is trading around $18.36 with a market cap of $9.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Discovery Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 4,312,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,140,776 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 22.57M shares after the latest sales, with 15.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 493.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Discovery Inc. having a total of 856 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.47 million shares worth more than $637.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.4 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.