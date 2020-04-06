Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Vs. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU): Updated Outlook

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares are -71.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.32% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.65% and -72.00% over the month.

On January 17, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the SIG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 27, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the SIG stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.50. The forecasts give the Signet Jewelers Limited stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.73% or -23.8%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to -$1.68, down from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.29, down -8.10% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.58 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.32 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 355,139 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,357. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 54,735 and 1,084 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hilson Joan M, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $64275.0 at $8.57 per share on Mar 27. The Director had earlier bought another 12,235 SIG shares valued at $98908.0 on Mar 27. The shares were bought at $8.08 per share. Edelman Oded bought 35,000 shares at $8.53 per share on Mar 27 for a total of $298540.0 while Drosos Virginia, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 4,000 shares on Sep 06 for $56574.0 with each share fetching $14.14.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), on the other hand, is trading around $3.01 with a market cap of $295.43M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Peabody Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.01M shares after the latest sales, with -1,259.80% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.29% with a share float percentage of 95.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Management Corporation with over 28.92 million shares worth more than $263.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Elliott Management Corporation held 29.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.0 million and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.