Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Box Inc. (BOX), KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares are -14.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.90% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.53% and -3.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the BOX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Berenberg had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 31, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BOX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.67. The forecasts give the Box Inc. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.29% or 3.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.38, up 10.30% from $0.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 74,058 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 119,708. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,833 and 7,426 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stein Josh, a Director at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $363800.0 at $18.19 per share on Jun 17. The Director had earlier sold another 3,328 BOX shares valued at $53148.0 on Oct 18. The shares were sold at $15.97 per share. Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares at $18.02 per share on Jun 10 for a total of $270300.0 while Smith Dylan C, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 15,000 shares on May 10 for $301500.0 with each share fetching $20.10.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.50 with a market cap of $1.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at KAR Auction Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 321,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 65,301 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 87.87M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 127.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KAR Auction Services Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.78 million shares worth more than $343.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.84 million and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.