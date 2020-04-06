Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares are -14.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.87% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.04% and -13.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the BTI stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BTI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.90. The forecasts give the British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock a price target range of $56.16 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.83. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.52% or 28.76%.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), on the other hand, is trading around $145.62 with a market cap of $63.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $161.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.55% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 319,945 shares. Insider sales totaled 126,828 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 31.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.76M shares after the latest sales, with 26.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 414.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) having a total of 1,377 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 54.82 million shares worth more than $7.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 28.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 billion and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.