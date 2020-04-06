Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares are -55.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.33% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.53% down YTD and -55.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.78% and -52.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 10, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CIG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $1.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.85. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 61.56.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), on the other hand, is trading around $40.34 with a market cap of $16.69B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VLO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $119.0 million. This represented a 99.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $53.86 billion from $51.23 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.53 billion, significantly higher than the $4.37 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.77 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Valero Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 572,222 shares. Insider sales totaled 289,301 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.42M shares after the latest sales, with 84.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 406.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valero Energy Corporation having a total of 1,603 institutions that hold shares in the company.