Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV)

By Sue Brooks

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares are -61.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.84% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.61% down YTD and -60.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.75% and -44.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, HSBC Securities recommended the LYG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.07. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.68.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $111.10M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CDEV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $153.52 million. This represented a 40.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $256.39 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.69 billion from $4.65 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $564.17 million, significantly lower than the $670.01 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$403.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Centennial Resource Development Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 1,061,762 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,810 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.65M shares after the latest sales, with 27.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 191.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centennial Resource Development Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 70.27 million shares worth more than $324.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Riverstone Holdings LLC held 25.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 41.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.99 million and represent 14.98% of shares outstanding.

