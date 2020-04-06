Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) shares are -21.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.90% or -$3.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.47% down YTD and -22.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.26% and -29.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the MSI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Northcoast had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $126.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $157.03. The forecasts give the Motorola Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $225.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $165.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.72% or 23.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $1.28, up from the $1.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.54, up 2.80% from $7.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.63 and $1.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 106 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,331,631 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,262,544. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 698,088 and 623,064 in purchases and sales respectively.

YAZDI CYNTHIA, a SVP COS Mktg&Com&MSIFoundation at the company, sold 706 shares worth $130846.0 at $185.33 per share on Feb 19. The CVP and CAO had earlier sold another 1,070 MSI shares valued at $189034.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $176.67 per share. HACKER MARK S. (EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer) sold 12,572 shares at $184.90 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $2.32 million while MARK KELLY S, (EVP, Software & Services) sold 29,000 shares on Feb 18 for $5.34 million with each share fetching $184.23.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), on the other hand, is trading around $15.51 with a market cap of $1.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $103.5 million. This represented a 95.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.02 billion from $6.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $575.2 million, significantly higher than the $560.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $154.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Delek US Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 1,343,750 shares. Insider sales totaled 116,222 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.96M shares after the latest sales, with -69.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 71.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delek US Holdings Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company.