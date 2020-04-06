Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), L Brands Inc. (LB)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares are -87.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.90% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -89.27% down YTD and -88.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.46% and -73.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Barclays recommended the NBR stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.52. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 76.32.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -185.20% in the current quarter to -$0.28, up from the -$0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.34, down -12.00% from -$2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,993,917 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,063,426. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 64,419 and 423,917 in purchases and sales respectively.

PETRELLO ANTHONY G, a CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO at the company, bought 200 shares worth $2850.0 at $14.25 per share on Feb 27. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO had earlier bought another 700 NBR shares valued at $9950.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $14.21 per share. Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) bought 7,230 shares at $13.78 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $99602.0 while Restrepo William J, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 25,000 shares on Feb 25 for $44250.0 with each share fetching $1.77.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB), on the other hand, is trading around $11.34 with a market cap of $3.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the L Brands Inc. (LB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.71 billion. This represented a 63.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.71 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.94 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.13 billion from $10.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.24 billion, significantly lower than the $1.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $778.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at L Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,077 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.61M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.90% with a share float percentage of 227.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with L Brands Inc. having a total of 625 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.8 million shares worth more than $467.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.9 million and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.