Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Regency Centers Corporation (REG), Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) shares are -48.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.80% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.30% and -47.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Jefferies recommended the REG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Compass Point had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the REG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $72.00. The forecasts give the Regency Centers Corporation stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.97% or 19.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 54.30% in the current quarter to $0.34, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.51, up 1.80% from $1.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 177,442 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 124,937. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,482 and 80,939 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnston Barbara C, a SR VP, GENERAL COUNSEL at the company, sold 350 shares worth $21042.0 at $60.12 per share on Mar 05. The Managing Director had earlier sold another 2,500 REG shares valued at $152500.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $61.00 per share. STEIN MARTIN E JR (Executive Chairman) sold 10,000 shares at $60.37 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $603700.0 while LEAVITT J CHRISTIAN, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,550 shares on Feb 21 for $98115.0 with each share fetching $63.30.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), on the other hand, is trading around $43.29 with a market cap of $11.91B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Aptiv PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 367,510 shares. Insider sales totaled 171,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with 45.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 253.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptiv PLC having a total of 937 institutions that hold shares in the company.