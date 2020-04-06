Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Stryker Corporation (SYK), Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) shares are -29.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.01% or -$1.51 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.00% and -21.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Citigroup recommended the SYK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on April 01, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SYK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $148.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $226.54. The forecasts give the Stryker Corporation stock a price target range of $248.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $145.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.29% or -2.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.95, up from the $1.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.5, up 3.70% from $8.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $2.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 309,944 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 445,006. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 196,643 and 96,561 in purchases and sales respectively.

Doliveux Roch, a Director at the company, bought 45 shares worth $9750.0 at $216.67 per share on Jan 31. The Director had earlier sold another 3,540 SYK shares valued at $771258.0 on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $217.87 per share. FRANCESCONI LOUISE (Director) sold 7,513 shares at $213.65 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $1.61 million while Scannell Timothy J, (President and COO) sold 4,666 shares on Nov 18 for $962510.0 with each share fetching $206.28.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), on the other hand, is trading around $61.00 with a market cap of $4.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $113.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Ralph Lauren Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 12,404 shares. Insider sales totaled 237,702 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 747.02k shares after the latest sales, with -32.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 48.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ralph Lauren Corporation having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company.