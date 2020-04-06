Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) And Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Among Headliners

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares are -73.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.19% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.94% and -51.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the SAVE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $10.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.79.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.09, down -1.20% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$6.92 and $2.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 142,865 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,820. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 103,851 and 23,674 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $14180.0 at $28.36 per share on Mar 02. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec had earlier bought another 2,500 SAVE shares valued at $50850.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $20.34 per share. RICHARDS CHRISTINE P (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $43.24 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $216200.0 while McMenamy Brian J., (VP & Controller) sold 6,456 shares on Dec 16 for $254044.0 with each share fetching $39.35.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT), on the other hand, is trading around $7.63 with a market cap of $7.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 51.63 million shares worth more than $390.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Lazard Asset Management LLC held 13.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.53 million and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.