Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) stock Plunged by -4.92 yesterday

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is -62.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The STWD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $26.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.63% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 62.88% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.28, the stock is -32.28% and -54.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.13 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -59.97% off its SMA200. STWD registered -58.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.01.

The stock witnessed a -59.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.64%, and is -28.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.66% over the week and 19.32% over the month.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $1.20B in sales. and $1.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.29. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.27% and -64.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $299.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Top Institutional Holders

562 institutions hold shares in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), with 9.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 62.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 282.97M, and float is at 274.00M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 60.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.82 million shares valued at $666.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the STWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.61 million shares valued at $437.7 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 6.66 million shares representing 2.35% and valued at over $165.65 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $153.11 million.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STERNLICHT BARRY S, the company’s CEO, Chairman of Board. SEC filings show that STERNLICHT BARRY S bought 218,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $9.21 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Dishner Jeffrey G. (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $18.60 per share for $465000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 361097.0 shares of the STWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Paniry Rina (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $24.01 for $312130.0. The insider now directly holds 199,927 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD).

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) that is -69.84% lower over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is -56.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.81% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.