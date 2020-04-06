Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Aphria Inc. (APHA), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares are -45.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.42% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.29% and -15.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Stifel recommended the APHA stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2020.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), on the other hand, is trading around $46.10 with a market cap of $16.79B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $74.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 43 times and accounting for 170,539 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,731 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.00% with a share float percentage of 255.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. having a total of 1,206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 22.07 million shares worth more than $2.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 billion and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.