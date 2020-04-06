Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Cerence Inc. (CRNC), The Unilever Group (UN)

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares are -29.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.41% or -$2.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.68% and -27.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $15.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.89.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.11, up 4.70% from $1.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 36,799,868 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 36,407,395. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,850 and 500 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN), on the other hand, is trading around $47.70 with a market cap of $125.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.50% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Unilever Group having a total of 725 institutions that hold shares in the company.