Stocks that are not receiving major attention: CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)

CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares are -49.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.05% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.47% and -1.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $0.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the CHF Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.38% or 93.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.30% in the current quarter to -$1.26, up from the -$138 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and -$0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), on the other hand, is trading around $12.17 with a market cap of $4.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Nielsen Holdings plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 1,072,357 shares. Insider sales totaled 109,483 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.69M shares after the latest sales, with 174.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 352.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nielsen Holdings plc having a total of 582 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.59 million shares worth more than $945.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 32.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.33 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.