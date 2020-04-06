Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK), CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) shares are -47.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.70% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.64% and -38.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BRMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.32.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.17, up 34.90% from $0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 397,369 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 540,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 397,369 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Koa Linda, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $50447.0 at $6.73 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 BRMK shares valued at $58955.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $5.90 per share. Hirsch Daniel J. (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $6.85 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $136900.0 while LUEBBERS KEVIN M, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 18 for $131829.0 with each share fetching $6.59.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), on the other hand, is trading around $8.33 with a market cap of $838.16M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNXM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.67 million. This represented a 90.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $81.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.23 billion from $1.18 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $217.06 million, significantly higher than the $180.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$110.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at CNX Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 33,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,291 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 47.82M shares after the latest sales, with 119.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.50% with a share float percentage of 67.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Midstream Partners LP having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.36 million shares worth more than $104.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.66 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.