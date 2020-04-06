Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares are -50.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.88% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.18% down YTD and -49.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.55% and -40.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 01, 2020, UBS recommended the CNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.87. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.23.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.45, down -27.10% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 278,375 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,221. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 199,481 and 27,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Prochazka Scott M, a President & CEO at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $187810.0 at $26.83 per share on Jan 02. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 7,000 CNP shares valued at $186410.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $26.63 per share. Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares at $24.50 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $171500.0 while Prochazka Scott M, (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares on Nov 01 for $203140.0 with each share fetching $29.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.94 with a market cap of $526.03M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BBBY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $944.08 million. This represented a 65.79% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.76 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.01 billion from $7.92 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.0 while total current assets were at $3.8 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $257.13 million, significantly lower than the $665.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $68.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 674,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,745 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.11M shares after the latest sales, with 12.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 120.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 410 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.02 million shares worth more than $259.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 11.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.13 million and represent 11.75% of shares outstanding.