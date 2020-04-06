Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares are -34.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.20% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.60% and -43.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the PDCO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on April 02, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the PDCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.81. The forecasts give the Patterson Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.55% or 15.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.60% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.5, up 1.20% from $1.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 91,632 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,484. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), on the other hand, is trading around $238.80 with a market cap of $59.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $283.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at S&P Global Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 54 times and accounting for 66,673 shares. Insider sales totaled 47,852 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 60 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 338.88k shares after the latest sales, with 75.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 242.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with S&P Global Inc. having a total of 1,546 institutions that hold shares in the company.