Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: The Clorox Company (CLX), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) shares are 15.63% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.20% or -$2.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.51% and 0.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CLX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CLX stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $177.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.08. The forecasts give the The Clorox Company stock a price target range of $215.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $144.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.42% or -23.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.50% in the current quarter to $1.55, up from the $1.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.38, up 1.40% from $6.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.69 and $2.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 385,490 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 339,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 294,474 and 275,110 in purchases and sales respectively.

Costello Michael R., a SVP – General Manager at the company, sold 19,360 shares worth $3.28 million at $169.43 per share on Mar 02. The SVP – Chief Innovation Officer had earlier sold another 870 CLX shares valued at $147900.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $170.00 per share. Dorer Benno O (Chair & CEO) sold 252,794 shares at $169.01 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $42.72 million while Barral Diego J, (SVP – GM, International) sold 2,086 shares on Feb 07 for $345480.0 with each share fetching $165.62.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), on the other hand, is trading around $22.79 with a market cap of $5.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $45.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 764,256 shares. Insider sales totaled 563,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.19M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 201.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. having a total of 492 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.0 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.67 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.