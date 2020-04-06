Markets

Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

By Sue Brooks

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares are 12.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.88% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.48% and -35.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 10, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TTNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 26, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTNP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.0% or 78.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.14, up 56.20% from -$0.72 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC), on the other hand, is trading around $11.34 with a market cap of $23.41B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 1.95B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Manulife Financial Corporation having a total of 770 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 133.52 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the investment firm holding over 79.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Markets

Heat Check: Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Vs. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares are -6.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.08% or $0.1 higher in the latest...
Read more
Markets

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), State Street Corporation (STT)

Richard Addington - 0
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) shares are -17.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.59% or -$1.87 lower in the latest...
Read more
Markets

This Could Be A Brutal Week For TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Sue Brooks - 0
TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares are -86.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.18% or $0.0 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Things appear to be looking up for Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) is -4.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of...
Read more

Top attractive stock of the week – QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -10.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.65 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) shares are -29.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.87% or -$0.73 lower in the...
Read more

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) turns bullish with gain of 0.19 points

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is -78.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a...
Read more

Who is the Top Investor In Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)?

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 3.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us