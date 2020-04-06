Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares are 12.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.88% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -15.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.48% and -35.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 10, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TTNP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 26, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTNP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.50. The forecasts give the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.0% or 78.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.14, up 56.20% from -$0.72 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

