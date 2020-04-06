Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are 385.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.19% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 405.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.30% and -29.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VXRT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.50. The forecasts give the Vaxart Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.33% or 43.33%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, up 120.00% from -$0.86 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,328,715 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), on the other hand, is trading around $118.94 with a market cap of $14.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Okta Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 118,026 shares. Insider sales totaled 278,204 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.09M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.00% with a share float percentage of 112.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Okta Inc. having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.62 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.