Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are 10.40% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.41% or $2.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.24% and 2.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Goldman recommended the AKAM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 03, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $95.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $106.27. The forecasts give the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.53% or -9.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $1.15, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.87, up 6.40% from $4.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.07 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 313,011 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 617,469. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 184,532 and 41,227 in purchases and sales respectively.

SALERNO FREDERIC V, a Director at the company, sold 10,922 shares worth $1.09 million at $100.11 per share on Feb 21. The EVP & GM Media Division had earlier sold another 15,000 AKAM shares valued at $1.43 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $95.00 per share. Greenthal Jill A (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $102.41 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $512050.0 while Blumofe Robert, (EVP Platform & GM Enterprise) sold 8,389 shares on Feb 18 for $832944.0 with each share fetching $99.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), on the other hand, is trading around $44.67 with a market cap of $11.35B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.10% with a share float percentage of 240.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited having a total of 707 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 12.91 million shares worth more than $795.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $492.61 million and represent 3.32% of shares outstanding.