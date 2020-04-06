Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Anthem Inc. (ANTM), Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) shares are -32.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.83% or -$8.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.82% and -29.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the ANTM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on October 18, 2019. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ANTM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $203.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $342.57. The forecasts give the Anthem Inc. stock a price target range of $362.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $235.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.84% or 13.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $6.46, up from the $6.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $22.4, up 13.90% from $19.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.54 and $8.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $25.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,781 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,541. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 224,858 and 70,398 in purchases and sales respectively.

Haytaian Peter D, a EVP & President, Commercial at the company, sold 4,166 shares worth $1.27 million at $303.82 per share on Dec 24. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 7,600 ANTM shares valued at $2.0 million on Jan 30. The shares were bought at $263.70 per share. Haytaian Peter D (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 4,167 shares at $303.32 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $1.26 million while ZIELINSKI THOMAS C, (EVP & General Counsel) sold 10,600 shares on Dec 04 for $3.06 million with each share fetching $288.33.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $68.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Newpark Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 17,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,145 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.78M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.20% with a share float percentage of 86.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newpark Resources Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company.