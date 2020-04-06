Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), Chubb Limited (CB)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares are -3.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.85% or -$1.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.08% and 1.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the TTWO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTWO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $118.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $131.93. The forecasts give the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $104.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.17% or -13.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.90% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.7, down -3.10% from $4.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 715,055 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 76,497. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,701 and 10,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sheresky Michael, a Director at the company, sold 226 shares worth $27913.0 at $123.51 per share on Nov 18. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 TTWO shares valued at $1.13 million on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $113.06 per share. Emerson Daniel P (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,500 shares at $126.77 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $570470.0 while Sheresky Michael, (Director) sold 226 shares on Aug 13 for $28677.0 with each share fetching $126.89.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), on the other hand, is trading around $102.82 with a market cap of $46.81B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $153.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Chubb Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 458,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,243 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 10.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 449.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chubb Limited having a total of 1,536 institutions that hold shares in the company.