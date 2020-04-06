Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Wabtec Corporation (WAB), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) shares are -43.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.50% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.40% and -28.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Stephens recommended the WAB stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WAB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $82.20. The forecasts give the Wabtec Corporation stock a price target range of $92.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.11% or 32.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $1.01, down from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.5, up 2.20% from $4.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $1.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 162,321 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 159,783. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 118,823 and 39,925 in purchases and sales respectively.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 16,969,692 shares worth $1.19 billion at $70.33 per share on Aug 09. The Director had earlier sold another 717 WAB shares valued at $56859.0 on Nov 21. The shares were sold at $79.30 per share. KASSLING WILLIAM E (Director) bought 8,000 shares at $62.94 per share on May 23 for a total of $503520.0 while DeNinno David L, (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) bought 3,000 shares on May 21 for $193530.0 with each share fetching $64.51.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), on the other hand, is trading around $9.91 with a market cap of $2.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at Umpqua Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 366,078 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,330 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.79M shares after the latest sales, with 22.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 218.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Umpqua Holdings Corporation having a total of 443 institutions that hold shares in the company.