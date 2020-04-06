Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Xerox Corporation (XRX), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) shares are -54.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.55% or -$1.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.31% down YTD and -53.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.30% and -46.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the XRX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Resumed the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $16.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.48.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.70% in the current quarter to $0.88, up from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.89, down -6.40% from $3.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.88 and $0.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 666,604 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 680,947. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,840 and 135,871 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 32,200 XRX shares valued at $1.01 million on Sep 10. The shares were sold at $31.22 per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE), on the other hand, is trading around $80.99 with a market cap of $44.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ICE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $648.0 million. This represented a 50.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $94.49 billion from $95.34 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.66 billion, significantly higher than the $2.53 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.35 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 530,051 shares. Insider sales totaled 672,937 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 80 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -46.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 515.94M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 544.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intercontinental Exchange Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.09 million shares worth more than $3.99 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 39.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.62 billion and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.