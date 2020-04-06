Summarizing The Case For ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares are -22.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.31% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +113.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.55% down YTD and -17.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.65% and -3.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 15, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the ADMA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 04, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ADMA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.91.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.1, up 30.20% from -$1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,528,055 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,813,954. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,451,555 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 4,563,700 shares worth $15.97 million at $3.50 per share on Feb 11. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 500,000 ADMA shares valued at $1.05 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $2.10 per share. Guiheen Lawrence P. (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $3.50 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $70000.0 while Mond James, (CSO and CMO) bought 4,285 shares on Feb 11 for $14998.0 with each share fetching $3.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), on the other hand, is trading around $229.49 with a market cap of $229.31B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $332.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $14.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.02 billion. This represented a 83.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $60.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $173.89 billion from $173.71 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.26 billion while total current assets were at $42.63 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $18.46 billion, significantly higher than the $15.71 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $16.39 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 120 times at UnitedHealth Group Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 61 times and accounting for 432,651 shares. Insider sales totaled 523,086 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.77M shares after the latest sales, with 8.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 941.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated having a total of 2,503 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 72.43 million shares worth more than $17.91 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 70.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.31 billion and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.