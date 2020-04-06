Summarizing The Case For Appian Corporation (APPN), 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) shares are -17.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.22% or -$3.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.59% and -35.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Needham recommended the APPN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 19, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the APPN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.17. The forecasts give the Appian Corporation stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.0% or 15.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.40% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.58, up 12.40% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 50,583 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 404,762. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,428 and 29,941 in purchases and sales respectively.

Biddle Albert G.W. III, a Director at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $293686.0 at $36.71 per share on Apr 01. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 220,000 APPN shares valued at $8.11 million on Apr 01. The shares were bought at $36.85 per share. Abdiel Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought 164,419 shares at $40.44 per share on Mar 31 for a total of $6.65 million while Devine Michael G, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Mar 11 for $210500.0 with each share fetching $42.10.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), on the other hand, is trading around $14.06 with a market cap of $1.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at 8×8 Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 228,210 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,911 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 99.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 8×8 Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company.