Summarizing The Case For Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) shares are -18.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.28% or $4.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -18.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.58% and -9.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the EW stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $189.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $261.10. The forecasts give the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $185.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.98% or -2.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.00% in the current quarter to $1.47, up from the $1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.99, up 8.50% from $5.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $1.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 108 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 186 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 861,537 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 778,223. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 148,598 and 130,779 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lemercier Jean-Luc M, a CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer at the company, sold 3,470 shares worth $627515.0 at $180.84 per share on Apr 01. The CVP,Strategy/Corp Development had earlier sold another 5,369 EW shares valued at $979520.0 on Apr 03. The shares were sold at $182.44 per share. Wood Larry L (CVP, TAVR) sold 3,566 shares at $180.84 per share on Apr 01 for a total of $644875.0 while WANG HUIMIN, (CVP, Japan & Intercontinental) sold 4,948 shares on Mar 30 for $980280.0 with each share fetching $198.10.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET), on the other hand, is trading around $24.08 with a market cap of $7.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -2.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Cloudflare Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 197,485 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,334 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.73M shares after the latest sales, with -177.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.60% with a share float percentage of 81.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.72 million shares worth more than $370.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 22.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenspring Associates, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.39 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.