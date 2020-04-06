Summarizing The Case For Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) shares are -59.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.58% or -$1.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.06% down YTD and -58.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.51% and -45.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the HOG stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.53.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, down -3.30% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $1.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 232,972 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 196,990. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,509 and 55,851 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kumbier Michelle, a SVP, Motor Co. Product & Ops at the company, sold 22,000 shares worth $815483.0 at $37.07 per share on Nov 25. The SVP & CFO had earlier sold another 44,465 HOG shares valued at $1.65 million on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $37.00 per share. HUND LAWRENCE G (President-HDFS) sold 8,000 shares at $40.22 per share on Oct 29 for a total of $321722.0 while KORNETZKE MARK R, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,348 shares on Jul 25 for $156532.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), on the other hand, is trading around $16.94 with a market cap of $7.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CFG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 68.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $494.0 million. This represented a 67.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.5 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.99 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.7 billion, significantly lower than the $1.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Citizens Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 417,770 shares. Insider sales totaled 191,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 28.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 425.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. having a total of 958 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.31 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 40.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.