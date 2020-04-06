Summarizing The Case For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) shares are -49.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.36% or -$1.58 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.97% and -41.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, HSBC Securities recommended the PAGS stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PAGS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.38. The forecasts give the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock a price target range of $246.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.90. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.96% or 78.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.60% in the current quarter to $1.22, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.35, up 25.90% from $4.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.76 for the next year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.27 with a market cap of $384.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 62,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 933.21k shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 57.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company.