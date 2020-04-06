Markets

Summarizing The Case For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

By Sue Brooks

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) shares are -49.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.36% or -$1.58 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.97% and -41.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 11, 2019, HSBC Securities recommended the PAGS stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 26, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the PAGS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.38. The forecasts give the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock a price target range of $246.04 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.90. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.96% or 78.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.60% in the current quarter to $1.22, up from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.35, up 25.90% from $4.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.76 for the next year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.27 with a market cap of $384.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 62,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,919 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 933.21k shares after the latest sales, with 14.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 57.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Markets

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Vs. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Those Ticking Clocks

Richard Addington - 0
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -25.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.70% or $1.48 higher in the...
Read more
Markets

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Vs. Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): Updated Outlook

Sue Brooks - 0
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are -17.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.05% or -$22.96 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Markets

Why has Gerdau S.A. (GGB) dropped -6.99 in last trading?

Richard Addington - 0
Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -64.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of...
Read more

Read More

Analysts suggest Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) could spike -81.17% in a year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) is -60.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and...
Read more

Which institution holds the most shares in Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is -70.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) shares are -19.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.15% or $0.15 higher in the...
Read more

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) shares are -64.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.30% or -$4.98 lower in the...
Read more

Unsafe At Current Price? – Moelis & Company (MC), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) shares are 16.85% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.17% or -$0.81 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us