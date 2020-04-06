Summarizing The Case For RH (RH), Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

RH (NYSE: RH) shares are -59.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.28% or -$2.92 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.30% and -50.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Loop Capital recommended the RH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 20, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.13. The forecasts give the RH stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.54% or 9.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.61, down from the $1.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.02, down -10.50% from $11.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $3.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 86 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 279,937 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 707,034. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Preston Jack M, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 4,500 shares worth $1.04 million at $231.86 per share on Dec 11. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 179,636 RH shares valued at $41.66 million on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $231.91 per share. FRIEDMAN GARY G (Chairman & CEO) sold 159,080 shares at $233.92 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $37.21 million while Preston Jack M, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Dec 10 for $351083.0 with each share fetching $234.06.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), on the other hand, is trading around $96.13 with a market cap of $12.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $106.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Extra Space Storage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 157,646 shares. Insider sales totaled 406,003 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 51 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.38M shares after the latest sales, with -4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 126.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Extra Space Storage Inc. having a total of 744 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.02 million shares worth more than $2.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.58 billion and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.