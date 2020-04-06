Summarizing The Case For SunPower Corporation (SPWR), Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are -39.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.47% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.67% down YTD and -35.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.53% and -49.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the SPWR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $4.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.19. The forecasts give the SunPower Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.0% or -89.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 11.30% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,386,461 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,248,572. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,001,952 and 2,853,450 in purchases and sales respectively.

Richards Douglas J., a EVP, Administration at the company, sold 12,928 shares worth $117516.0 at $9.09 per share on Mar 04. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 39,517 SPWR shares valued at $358814.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $9.08 per share. Sial Manavendra (EVP and CFO) sold 12,711 shares at $10.00 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $127110.0 while Sial Manavendra, (EVP and CFO) sold 5,084 shares on Feb 18 for $42096.0 with each share fetching $8.28.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), on the other hand, is trading around $20.11 with a market cap of $6.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JNPR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $541.5 million. This represented a 55.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.84 billion from $8.75 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $738.0 million while total current assets were at $3.21 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $528.9 million, significantly lower than the $861.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $419.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Juniper Networks Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 2,443,146 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,373,142 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.81M shares after the latest sales, with 153.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00% with a share float percentage of 326.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Juniper Networks Inc. having a total of 657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 49.17 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 39.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $971.76 million and represent 11.94% of shares outstanding.