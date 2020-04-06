Summarizing The Case For The Chemours Company (CC), NiSource Inc. (NI)

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) shares are -59.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.33% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.05% down YTD and -57.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.66% and -51.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, CFRA recommended the CC stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.27. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, down -0.80% from $2.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 686,648 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 306,430. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 492,056 and 306,430 in purchases and sales respectively.

BROWN RICHARD H, a Director at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $105450.0 at $14.06 per share on Mar 02. The President, Titanium Tech had earlier bought another 11,000 CC shares valued at $111650.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $10.15 per share. VERGNANO MARK P (President and CEO) sold 220,759 shares at $16.00 per share on Jan 23 for a total of $3.53 million while Newman Mark, (Senior VP & COO) bought 20,000 shares on Sep 11 for $328340.0 with each share fetching $16.42.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), on the other hand, is trading around $22.49 with a market cap of $8.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NiSource Inc. (NI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $93.3 million. This represented a 93.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.66 billion from $22.13 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.58 billion, significantly higher than the $540.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$219.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at NiSource Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 448,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 164,247 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.51M shares after the latest sales, with 37.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.10% with a share float percentage of 379.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NiSource Inc. having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company.