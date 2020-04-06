Summarizing The Case For Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are 170.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.31% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +234.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.23% down YTD and 136.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.08% and 122.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WTRH stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 23, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $0.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 85.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.89, down -8.60% from -$4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 587,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 251,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,683 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 61,750 WTRH shares valued at $23057.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $0.37 per share.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.23 with a market cap of $40.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 16.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company.