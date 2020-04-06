Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) makes 4.32% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -12.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $10.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $9.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.26% off the consensus price target high of $11.07 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -1.05% lower than the price target low of $7.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 6.66% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -18.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.48.

The stock witnessed a -1.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.77%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 99417 employees, a market worth around $26.10B and $22.80B in sales. and $22.80B in sales Current P/E ratio is 115.22 and Fwd P/E is 13.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.53% and -26.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $5.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), with 33.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 19.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.38B, and float is at 3.24B with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 19.00% of the Float.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -65.41% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -9.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -98.23% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.