Tellurian Inc. (TELL) And Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Among Headliners

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares are -83.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.21% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -83.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.53% and -16.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the TELL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 12, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the TELL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.30. The forecasts give the Tellurian Inc. stock a price target range of $10.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.57% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.41, up 257.30% from -$0.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,625 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 27,590,886. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 27,590,886 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOUKI CHARIF, a Director at the company, sold 3,642,673 shares worth $5.97 million at $1.64 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 9,853,004 TELL shares valued at $13.79 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $1.40 per share. SOUKI CHARIF (Director) sold 4,493,000 shares at $1.72 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $7.73 million while SOUKI CHARIF, (Director) sold 2,001,139 shares on Feb 28 for $3.64 million with each share fetching $1.82.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), on the other hand, is trading around $31.89 with a market cap of $5.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Vornado Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 14,455 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,255 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 174.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vornado Realty Trust having a total of 691 institutions that hold shares in the company.