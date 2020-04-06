Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Vs. Ventas Inc. (VTR): Which Is Riskier?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares are -68.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.86% or -$1.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.00% down YTD and -68.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.30% and -56.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the THC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the THC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.18. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 68.02.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.88, up 4.00% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,706,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 371,815. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,868 and 60,079 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sutaria Saumya, a President & COO at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $345600.0 at $17.28 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 6,153 THC shares valued at $80112.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $13.02 per share. Arbour Paola M (EVP, Chief Information Officer) bought 2,560 shares at $14.79 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $37862.0 while West Nadja, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 16 for $15420.0 with each share fetching $15.42.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), on the other hand, is trading around $22.52 with a market cap of $8.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ventas Inc. (VTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VTR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $116.71 million. This represented a 88.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $996.0 million.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.44 billion, significantly higher than the $1.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.28 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Ventas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 399,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 138,821 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.51M shares after the latest sales, with 27.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 371.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ventas Inc. having a total of 1,069 institutions that hold shares in the company.