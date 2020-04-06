The decline in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -29.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.57 and a high of $43.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $37.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.38% off the consensus price target high of $46.11 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 2.34% higher than the price target low of $28.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.95, the stock is -1.38% and -21.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.81 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -22.77% off its SMA200. ENB registered -24.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.88.

The stock witnessed a -27.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.49%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $61.04B and $35.72B in sales. and $35.72B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.87 and Fwd P/E is 14.08. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.84% and -35.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $8.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

1,425 institutions hold shares in Enbridge Inc. (ENB), with 3.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 60.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 60.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 139.51 million shares valued at $5.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the ENB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 127.7 million shares valued at $5.08 billion to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 63.27 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 50.0 million with a market value of $1.99 billion.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monaco Albert. SEC filings show that Monaco Albert bought 7,848 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $49.81 per share for a total of $390909.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 824530.0 shares.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -44.82% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -51.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -132.16% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.