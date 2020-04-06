The decline in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is -74.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $5.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHIP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.72% off the consensus price target high of $1.14 offered by analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -28.26% and -50.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.36 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -71.76% off its SMA200. SHIP registered -96.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6200 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5148.

The stock witnessed a -50.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.05%, and is -42.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.84% over the week and 29.00% over the month.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $2.89M and $86.50M in sales. and $86.50M in sales Fwd P/E is 0.34. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.64% and -97.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Analyst Forecasts

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.85 with sales reaching $12.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), with 4.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.99% while institutional investors hold 1.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.83M, and float is at 20.24M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 0.99% of the Float.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.