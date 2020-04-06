The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are -47.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.32% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.67% down YTD and -35.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.19% and -32.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the FCEL stock is a Sell, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the FCEL stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -150.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$2.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 10.40% from -$1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,092 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 111,393. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,247 and 380 in purchases and sales respectively.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), on the other hand, is trading around $31.87 with a market cap of $25.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$484.0 million. This represented a 94.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$9.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.56 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $69.4 billion from $70.12 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.41 billion, significantly lower than the $4.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.09 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at DuPont de Nemours Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 107,649 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,661 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 621.09k shares after the latest sales, with 21.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 737.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DuPont de Nemours Inc. having a total of 1,598 institutions that hold shares in the company.