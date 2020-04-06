The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: PBF Energy Inc (PBF), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) shares are -81.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.21% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.05% down YTD and -80.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.43% and -67.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Goldman recommended the PBF stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PBF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.07. The forecasts give the PBF Energy Inc stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.53% or -92.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 1.60% from $0.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.32 and $2.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,331,923 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 116,095. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,145,244 and 1,138 in purchases and sales respectively.

Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., a Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 at the company, bought 465,256 shares worth $3.04 million at $6.54 per share on Mar 25. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 had earlier bought another 150,000 PBF shares valued at $1.1 million on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $7.37 per share. Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V. (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 500,000 shares at $6.04 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $3.02 million while Inversora Carso, S.A. de C.V., (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought 220,000 shares on Mar 23 for $1.39 million with each share fetching $6.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), on the other hand, is trading around $33.75 with a market cap of $30.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.96 billion. This represented a -130.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.88 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $96.0 million, significantly lower than the $6.0 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.11 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 607,486 shares. Insider sales totaled 127,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 883.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.