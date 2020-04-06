The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: PG&E Corporation (PCG), Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares are -27.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.23% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.76% down YTD and -24.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.40% and -47.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, CFRA recommended the PCG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 28, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PCG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.13. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.88.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.50% in the current quarter to $0.97, down from the $1.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.82, up 5.80% from $3.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.04 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 251,251 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 79,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 207,834 and 77,624 in purchases and sales respectively.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT), on the other hand, is trading around $15.82 with a market cap of $171.49M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -532.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.51 million. This represented a 67.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $38.09 million from $37.86 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $335000.0 while total current assets were at $26.96 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.1 million, significantly higher than the $2.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 559,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,227,174 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with -21.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.60% with a share float percentage of 10.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $3.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the investment firm holding over 844196.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 million and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.