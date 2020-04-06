The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: StoneCo Ltd. (STNE), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are -55.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.36% or -$2.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.83% down YTD and -57.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.09% and -57.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the STNE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $17.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $216.40. The forecasts give the StoneCo Ltd. stock a price target range of $238.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $121.36. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.52% or 85.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.00% in the current quarter to $0.9, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.88, up 34.90% from $3.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.42 for the next year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT), on the other hand, is trading around $3.47 with a market cap of $499.61M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NAT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.22 million. This represented a 40.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $32.35 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.01 billion from $1.03 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $46.12 million, significantly higher than the -$25.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $45.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 143.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordic American Tankers Limited having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $39.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 5.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.6 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.