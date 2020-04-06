The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: The Macerich Company (MAC), Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares are -81.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.80% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.24% down YTD and -80.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.12% and -75.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MAC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.54. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 78.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -5.70% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 475,028 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,567. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,069 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, a President at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $139450.0 at $5.58 per share on Mar 31. The President had earlier bought another 5,000 MAC shares valued at $27670.0 on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $5.53 per share. ANDERSON DANA K (Vice Chair Emeritus) bought 10,000 shares at $5.97 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $59724.0 while Healey Doug J, (EVP, Leasing) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 30 for $58500.0 with each share fetching $5.85.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.83 with a market cap of $117.86M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 86.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $584.61 million. This represented a -41.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $414.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.56 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.64 billion from $4.19 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $132.19 million, significantly higher than the $102.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $61.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Entercom Communications Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 1,381,812 shares. Insider sales totaled 165,659 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 19.04M shares after the latest sales, with 7.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.80% with a share float percentage of 109.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entercom Communications Corp. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 13.23 million shares worth more than $61.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 10.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.57 million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.