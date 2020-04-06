The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Vs. HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS): Which Is Riskier?

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares are -66.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.91% or -$0.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.45% and -50.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Needham recommended the REAL stock is a Hold, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 03, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the REAL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.15. The forecasts give the The RealReal Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.0% or -6.67%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.04, up 24.80% from -$1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.4 and -$0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 42,718,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,105,517. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 597,851 and 1,076,628 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ibrahim Maha Saleh, a Director at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $36098.0 at $12.03 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 31,557 REAL shares valued at $218025.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $6.91 per share. Wainwright Julie (CEO, President and Chairperson) sold 30,000 shares at $11.93 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $357840.0 while Sahi Levesque Rati, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,478 shares on Feb 26 for $23011.0 with each share fetching $15.57.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), on the other hand, is trading around $25.68 with a market cap of $4.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at HD Supply Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 376,004 shares. Insider sales totaled 201,947 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 737.03k shares after the latest sales, with 104.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.40% with a share float percentage of 161.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HD Supply Holdings Inc. having a total of 565 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.41 million shares worth more than $981.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $653.72 million and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.