These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) shares are -58.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.37% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.12% and -57.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CMO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on March 30, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CMO stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.13. The forecasts give the Capstead Mortgage Corporation stock a price target range of $8.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.36% or 45.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 36.40% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.55, down -15.50% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 259,556 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,431. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,800 and 850 in purchases and sales respectively.

ONEIL MICHAEL G, a Director at the company, sold 850 shares worth $7013.0 at $8.25 per share on Jan 31. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 10,800 CMO shares valued at $82388.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $7.63 per share.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $103.13M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.90% with a share float percentage of 275.35M. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 13.74 million shares worth more than $19.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.56 million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.