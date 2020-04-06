These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares are 4.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.41% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -8.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.72% and -31.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the HIMX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HIMX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.32. The forecasts give the Himax Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.14% or 30.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 22.90% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.3 for the next year.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), on the other hand, is trading around $30.56 with a market cap of $4.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Quanta Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 586,743 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 84.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.40% with a share float percentage of 141.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanta Services Inc. having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.17 million shares worth more than $617.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $513.61 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.